Trains from Harborough to London were cancelled on Saturday after a person died on the trainline

A number of trains from Market Harborough to London St Pancras were cancelled on Saturday (October 23) after a person died on the trainline near Loughborough.

Scores of local travellers were affected as rail services on the London main line suffered serious disruption after the tragic incident at Barrow upon Soar station just before 8.30am.

Officers from British Transport Police and Leicestershire Police dashed to the scene of the accident along with paramedics.

But the casualty was declared dead at the scene, said British Transport Police today.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Passengers at Market Harborough were forced to go to Kettering to catch a train to London as services were cancelled or delayed most of the day as the line was closed north of Leicester.

“Officers were called to Barrow upon Soar station at 8.26am on 23 October following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended,” said British Transport Police today.

“However, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.