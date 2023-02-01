Three young mathematicians from the Harborough district enjoy success in national competition

From left to right: Emma Aslett, Alexander Thomason, Stanley Marks, Niamh McGeachy

Niamh McGeachy of Ridgeway Primary Academy, and Stanley Marks and Alexander Thomason of Kibworth Primary Academy, all scored highly enough in this year's Primary Mathematics Challenge to make it through to the final round, which takes place this month.

Over 50 talented mathematicians from local primary school children aged 9 to 11 took part in the challenge, which was hosted by Welland Park Academy in Market Harborough back in November.

Emma Aslett, of Ahead 4 Numbers, organised for all the children to take part in a training event prior to the challenge which helped young children improve their problem-solving skills and exam technique.

This year, over 58,000 children across the UK took part in the challenge with only about three per cent of these making it through to the final round.

Emma, who has supported youngsters through this event in the past with great success, is delighted with the results, with over per cent of Harborough children making this bonus round this year.

Niamh McGeachy said: "I scored a gold certificate in the first round with a high enough score to make it through! I am excited I am through to the last round."

Welland Park Academy principal Julie McBrearty said: “We are delighted to have Emma with us, she has an infectious enthusiasm for Maths from Key stage 2 - 5 and is an integral part of a highly successful and hard-working Maths department at Welland Park Academy.”