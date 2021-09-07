Three garden sheds set on fire in Desborough

Firefighters raced to the scene after three garden sheds went up in flames in Desborough in the early hours today (Tuesday).

A crew from the town’s fire station dashed to Regent Street at about 1.30am after the alarm was raised.

Firefighters spent over an hour battling the blaze before going back at 7.30am to put out any fire hotspots.