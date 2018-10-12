This is how to join a fascinating ghost walk of Haunted Harborough

Did you know about the Building Society’s poltergeist? How about the spooky painting of a former inn owner? Or the most haunted house in Harborough?

These are just a few of the tales you could get on a unique tour of Haunted Harborough.

Trained Blue Badge tourist guides James Carpenter and Stuart Lambert are leading a night time ghost walk around Harborough’s historic town centre.

They can tell you about a host of ghostly goings-on - and a lot about the history of the town.

James and Stuart are have been ‘undertaking’ Ghost walks in Harborough since 2005.

Over the years, they have collected even more ‘tales of the unexpected’ from local people.

James says: “Harborough is a very haunted town. We now have so many stories that we can’t tell them all.”

The ghost walk this year is planned for Wednesday, November 7.

The walk starts from under the Old Grammar School at 7pm; will last approximately one-and-a-half hours and finishes at the Angel Hotel with a delicious meal.

The cost is £19 per person including a one course supper and a warming hot punch.

To book your place on the walk e-mail james.e.carpenter@icloud.com or telephone 01858 464216.