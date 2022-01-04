These powerful pictures show the terrible damage after a house fire in Harborough

A devastating fire sparked by a faulty tumble dryer broke out at a house in Market Harborough yesterday (Monday) as the people inside managed to escape uninjured.

The serious blaze broke out in the kitchen at the house on Bradford Street, off Lathkill Street, Market Harborough, at about 1.30pm.

Fire crews from Market Harborough’s Fairfield Road fire station and Desborough raced to tackle the fire, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said today.

These powerful pictures showing the terrible damage caused have now been posted on social media by Desborough fire station with the house owner’s permission.

Firefighters using two breathing apparatus kits and a hose reel braved thick smoke and flames to fight the intense blaze.

They put the fire out by 2pm.

The blaze has gutted the utility room at the house.

And heavy smoke has severely damaged the rest of the property as internal doors were left open allowing it to spread quickly.

A Red Cross welfare unit also attended the incident yesterday to assist and support the shocked occupants.

The graphic images have been put up to showcase the devastation wreaked by tumble dryers as both Leicestershire and Northamptonshire fire services urged people to be ultra-careful with all domestic electrical appliances.

“Earlier today (Monday) we assisted Market Harborough at a house fire caused by a tumble dryer and the owner gave us permission to use these pictures to highlight the damage that can be caused.

“When using tumble dryers ensure you clean the filters regularly and ensure it is well ventilated,” said Desborough fire station.

“Also ensure your doors in your house are closed where possible to prevent fire spread and smoke damage, as you can see from the cupboard door which was in the room of the fire the contents weren’t damaged.

“The rest of the property is severely damaged by smoke due to doors being open.

“The Incident Commander deployed breathing apparatus wearers with a hose reel to deal with the fire.

