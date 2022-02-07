These photos taken today show why firefighters couldn’t get their fire engine up and down crowded streets in Harborough

Highfield Street and junction of Clarke Street PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

These photos taken today show why firefighters couldn’t get their fire engine up and down crowded streets in Market Harborough.

The images taken by our photographer Andy Carpenter highlight just how congested East Street, Highfield Street and Logan Street have become over the last 12 months.

Late last month local fire crews said they were forced to reverse their fire appliance out of the busy terraced streets off Coventry Road after carrying out vital home safety checks.

Highfield Street. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

They said it was lucky that they had not been called out on a 999 emergency call or lives would have been put at risk after their access was blocked off.

Fire crews made the point as they called on residents and visitors to park much more carefully after they ran into serious problems.

“We couldn’t get our engine down these streets and had to reverse out of the area.

“We totally appreciate that terraced streets aren’t equipped to handle the amount of cars that people have.

Fire appliances are often unable to get along East Street, Highfield Street and Logan Street, because of the way some cars had been left, instead having to reverse the fire engine out of the area, which they could face a long delay in reaching the scene of the emergency. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“But that’s no reason to disobey the Highway Code and stop emergency service vehicles getting to where they are needed,” said Market Harborough-based firefighters.

“We have spared the embarrassment of posting pictures of the numerous vehicles blocking everyone’s way this time.

“Please park more considerately as this will massively increase our attendance times for emergencies and seconds can cost lives.

“Many thanks.”

Highfield Street. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER