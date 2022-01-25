The shocked occupants escaped uninjured after a devastating fire started by a candle broke out at a house in a village near Market Harborough last night (Monday).

The blaze was sparked when a candle set fire to clothing on a door in a bedroom at the house in Stoke Albany, Desborough firefighters said today.

The fierce fire gutted the bedroom as well as inflicting severe “smoke damage” in all the bedrooms because the doors were left open.

These images show the devastating aftermath of a fire started by a candle at a home near Harborough

Fire crews from Desborough backed up by firefighters from Corby raced to tackle the blaze at the property on Lower Road, Stoke Albany, just before 9pm last night.

They used four special breathing apparatus kits with a hose reel to fight the ferocious fire in the smoke-choked house.

The stunned residents raised the alarm after managing to get out of their blazing home unhurt.

Desborough firefighters have now posted up on social media these powerful pictures showing the horrific damage with the home-owner’s permission as they called on people to be extra-careful.

The fire service stressed that the blaze highlights how vital it is to use candles safely and to shut all internal doors to stop flames, fumes and smoke spreading.

“With permission of the home-owner we have posted these photos of an incident we attended last night.

“This fire was caused by a candle which initially set fire to clothing on the back of a door.

“As you can see there is significant damage to the bedroom of origin and also smoke damage in all the bedrooms due to doors being left open,” said Desborough firefighters.

“This highlights how important it is to use candles safely and to close the doors in your house where possible.

“The incident was also attended by Corby.

“We used 4 breathing apparatus wearers with a hose reel to bring the fire under control and also gave advice following the incident to local home-owners.”