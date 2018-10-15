These CCTV images have been released after a burglary in Great Oxendon near Market Harborough

Images from a CCTV video have been released after a burglary in a village near Market Harborough

Northamptonshire Police officers have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to following a burglary at an address in Oxendon Road, Great Oxendon.

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 28, between 12pm and 12.15pm - Northamptonshire Police released the details on October 15 - when the offenders broke into the property by forcing the back door. Once inside they stole cash and bank cards before being disturbed and making off.

The men in the images may be able to assist with officers’ enquiries so they, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.