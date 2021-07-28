Teenage girls play 'chicken' in front of speeding trains in Kibworth as their friends film them on their phones

Teenage girls who risked their lives by playing ‘chicken’ in front of speeding trains in Kibworth have been warned to stay away from the railway line by police.

Shocked eye-witnesses raised the alarm after spotting local youngsters dashing across the tracks near Warwick Road Recreation Ground.

The girls ran over the busy main line linking Leicester to Market Harborough and London just moments before a train flashed by while their friends filmed them on their mobile phones.

Leicestershire Police have tracked down the culprits and spoken to them formally alongside British Transport Police officers.