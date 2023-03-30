News you can trust since 1854
Teenage girl seriously injured after being hit by a car in Broughton Astley

Police appealing for information

By Laura Kearns
Published 30th Mar 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 10:08 BST

A teenage girl has been hospitalised with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Broughton Astley.

The crash happened on the B581 Broughton Way near the junction with Station Road at around 3pm yesterday (Wednesday).

It involved a blue Vauxhall Corsa car and a teenage girl.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, with detectives now carrying out enquiries to find out what happened.

The girl was taken to hospital where she remains.

Det Cons Charlotte Wright, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Support is being provided to those involved in the incident as we continue our enquiries to establish what happened. We are carrying out an investigation at the scene of the collision including speaking with a number of witnesses.”

Anyone who saw the crash, vehicle or pedestrian beforehand or has dashcam footage is asked to get in touch.

Visit www.leics.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident 375 of 29 March to report any information.

