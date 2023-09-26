Taylor Wimpey awards community hub £500 prize

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents living in Market Harborough and the surrounding local area were invited to nominate local good causes. Once all of the entries were considered, Taylor Wimpey awarded The Village with the top prize.

Set up in February 2020, The Village (previously the Eco Village) is a community initiative providing affordable food, a base for the Market Harborough Fixers, pay-it-forward initiatives and a hub for local independent businesses.

In September 2022, The Village launched its Community Fridge which has so far saved over three tonnes of food from landfill and provided a vital service for many local families in need.

Janet Buckett, Digital, Media and Communications Manager at The Village, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as the winner of Taylor Wimpey’s Community Chest competition. This kind donation will help towards the running costs of the fridge and to spread the word to ensure people know about this amazing facility.

“Donations like this are so important to help us to continue our work in the community promoting environmental awareness, especially our school outreach programme that has so far reached more than 2,000 local school children.”

Steven Clarke, Technical Director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “At Taylor Wimpey we are proud to support local causes such The Village who do such valuable work for our community. It was really great to see the number of votes we received from the local community throughout this competition and would like to thank everyone that took part.”

To find out more about The Village, visit https://eco-village.co.uk/