Supporters face bans after homophobic taunts were made by small minority of fans at Harborough Town Football Club

Harborough Town Football Club is launching an urgent investigation after homophobic taunts were made by some of its fans at its home match against Easington Sports last night (Tuesday).

The Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South club has also issued an apology to Easington Sports as it branded the behaviour by a minority of supporters “appalling” and “totally unacceptable”.

Harborough Town FC is also warning that any fans who make homophobic comments at matches will be banned from the ground.

Issuing a hard-hitting statement on behalf of the high-flying club’s board, chief executive Laurence Jones said today: “The directors and officials have been made aware of homophobic comments being made by a small section of our supporters during the match with Easington Sports last night.

“The club would like to apologise unreservedly to the players and officials of Easington Sports, the match officials and to any of our own supporters for any offence caused by this totally unacceptable behaviour.

“As an inclusive community club, the board of Harborough Town are appalled that such comments were made and will be investigating the matter further.

“The board want to make it very clear that it will not tolerate behaviour of this kind and that any individual found acting in this manner will be banned from the club.”