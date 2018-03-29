St Luke’s in Market Harborough treats 47,000 patients in its first year

St Luke’s Treatment Centre in Market Harborough has welcomed 47,000 patients in its first year, according to figures released this week by the NHS.

The total includes nearly 24,000 GP branch surgery and minor injury unit appointments; more than 10,000 outpatient appointments; more than 7,000 X-ray examinations and nearly 6,000 urgent care centre appointments.

A delighted Cllr Phil Knowles, who campaigned for the centre for 30 years, said: “The sheer volume of those using St Luke’s underline just how much the facility is needed and just how important the campaign was,”

This week at St Luke’s, patients interviewed by the Mail were very positive.

They called the new Treatment Centre’s service “fast” and “friendly” and said it was “good for the town”.

David Oates, 52, from Little Bowden said: “It’s the first time I’ve bene here. It seems very good – very fast as well.”

Shirley Goodman, 68, from North Kilworth said: “I’ve just seen my heart doctor. It’s an efficient, friendly service.”

James Bourne, 53, from Market Harborough added: “It’s a bit further to get up here, but on the whole it’s very good for the town.”

The treatment centre opened in March 2017 after a £7.5 million investment by NHS East Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Group (ELR CCG).

Services available at the centre include a minor injuries unit, GP branch surgery, X-ray suite, mental health and outpatient clinics, a specially-equipped physiotherapy suite and podiatry rooms.

The figures show that more than 7,400 patients have benefitted from the state-of-the-art X-ray suite at St Luke’s.

It has hosted more than 10,000 outpatient appointments for patients requiring day surgery like rheumatology, ophthalmology and orthopaedic surgery.

There have been more than 23,500 appointments at the GP branch surgery and minor injuries unit.

Nearly 6,000 patient visits have taken place at the urgent care centre, which patients can access for non-life-threatening medical help from 5pm to 9pm on weekdays and at weekends and bank holidays from 9am to 7pm.

Additionally, thousands of patients have received treatment for their mental health through services provided by Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust.

Dr Richard Palin, chairman of ELR CCG, said: “The feedback we’ve had from people who’ve used the facility has been positive.

“People have told us they really value having access to state-of-the-art facilities on their doorstep.”