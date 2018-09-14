South Leicestershire MP Alberto urges constituents to wear it pink

MP Alberto Costa has invited all of his constituents to turn the district pink for a national cancer charity.

Mr Costa, MP for South Leicestershire has given his backing to Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink fundraiser, which will take place on Friday 19 October to raise money for vital breast cancer research.

He was joined by over 200 other parliamentarians in Westminster, all encouraging people to take part on wear it pink day.

Mr Costa is calling for his constituents in South Leicestershire to join him to sign up and take part in wear it pink which takes place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to date has raised over £31million towards Breast Cancer Now’s important work.

Anyone can take part in wear it pink, whether at work, school or in your community.

All you need to do is wear something pink, or hold a pink themed event, and donate to Breast Cancer Now.

Mr Costa said: “Breast cancer is still the most common form of cancer in the UK - each year around 11,500 women and 80 men lose their lives to the disease.

“That’s why I’m so passionate about encouraging everyone in South Leicestershire to take part in wear it pink day.”

Joining the politicians at Westminster was Donna Fraser, four-time Olympian for Great Britain and Breast Cancer Now Ambassador.

Donna, 45, retired from participating in professional athletics after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2009, aged just 36.

Now Equality, Diversity and Engagement Lead at UK Athletics, she said: “I’m delighted to be supporting wear it pink this year – it is a fun and fabulous fundraising event which brings everyone together

To take part please visit wearitpink.org/2018MP