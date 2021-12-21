Seven drivers arrested by police in Harborough for drink-driving and drug-driving
They are among 98 drink-drivers and drug-drivers held across Leicestershire Police during the Christmas crackdown
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 12:23 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 12:24 pm
Seven drivers have so far been arrested by police in Harborough for drink-driving and drug-driving this month.
They are among 98 drink-drivers and drug-drivers held across the Leicestershire Police force area during the Christmas crackdown.
Three people have been detained for drink-driving and one for drug-driving in Market Harborough.
And two drivers have been accused of drink-driving and one of drug-driving in rural Harborough district while two drivers failed to provide a specimen.