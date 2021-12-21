Seven drivers arrested by police in Harborough for drink-driving and drug-driving

Seven drivers have so far been arrested by police in Harborough for drink-driving and drug-driving this month.

They are among 98 drink-drivers and drug-drivers held across the Leicestershire Police force area during the Christmas crackdown.

Three people have been detained for drink-driving and one for drug-driving in Market Harborough.