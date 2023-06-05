News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

School near Harborough raffles tickets to Camp Bestival to raise money for equipment

They are worth £990
By Madeline GeorgeContributor
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Camp Bestival Prize DrawCamp Bestival Prize Draw
Camp Bestival Prize Draw

A local primary school is raising money for new equipment by raffling festival tickets.

Welford, Sibbertoft And Sulby Endowed School approached Camp Bestival to help raise money for outdoor play equipment worth £3,300.

And organisers donated festival entry for the weekend for two adults and up to four children – worth £990. The school is now raffling tickets for £5.

The event at Weston Park in Shropshire will take place on August 17-20 with artists including Rudimental, Primal Scream and Sam Ryder. For children there are activities like cosmic yoga, silent discos and a craft village.

Most Popular

A spokesman said: “We are thrilled to have been supported by such a big event and are hoping to raise as much money as possible to give the children attending the school brilliant play opportunities out in the school grounds.”

The raffle is open until June 26. Text BESTIVAL to 70970 to enter. Entry costs £5.

Related topics:Harborough