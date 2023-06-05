School near Harborough raffles tickets to Camp Bestival to raise money for equipment

Camp Bestival Prize Draw

A local primary school is raising money for new equipment by raffling festival tickets.

Welford, Sibbertoft And Sulby Endowed School approached Camp Bestival to help raise money for outdoor play equipment worth £3,300.

And organisers donated festival entry for the weekend for two adults and up to four children – worth £990. The school is now raffling tickets for £5.

The event at Weston Park in Shropshire will take place on August 17-20 with artists including Rudimental, Primal Scream and Sam Ryder. For children there are activities like cosmic yoga, silent discos and a craft village.

A spokesman said: “We are thrilled to have been supported by such a big event and are hoping to raise as much money as possible to give the children attending the school brilliant play opportunities out in the school grounds.”