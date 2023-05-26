Saturday entertainment line-up announced for Run Rabbit Trail Festival near Harborough

News you can trust since 1854
The Saturday entertainment line-up of guest speakers and live music has been announced for the 2023 Run Rabbit Trail Festival on July 15-16 at Marston Lodge, near Market Harborough.
By Race HarboroughContributor
Published 26th May 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 12:12 BST
Live on stage at 5pm, following the Trail Mix Challenge 5x5k event, is runner, presenter and content creator, Anna Harding.

Anna will be a familiar face to many runners having been a regular presenter on YouTube channel - The Running Channel since 2018. Always up for a challenge - from running a marathon in a 20 metre long back garden, and running a 10k in her sports underwear, to running every bridge in London in a day!

Next-up at 8pm, following the conclusion of the Headlight Hop 10k, is local runner and writer, Lily Canter.

A regular writer for both Runner's World and Trail Running magazine, coach/founder of Great Bowden Runners, and previous entrant of the Run Rabbit Trail Festival, Lily is off on an amazing adventure this June! She will be running 250k across Tanzania, covering a rather impressive 7,000 metres of elevation, and will be sharing her tales of multi-day adventure running at the festival.

Following on from Lily, comes the evening’s live music from Sheffield-based Ian Britt.

Mary Pearson, owner of Race Harborough, said: “Anna and Lily are amazing ladies whose running adventures and achievements are sure to inspire the audience in their future challenges.

“It’s a well-known fact that runners like to party, so I’m very much looking forward to introducing the exceptional talent of Ian Britt to everyone!"

Entries for the 2023 Run Rabbit Trail Festival can be made via https://thumpevents.co.uk/

