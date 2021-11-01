Road closed in Harborough district village after crash between car and motorbike

A road has been closed in a Harborough district village after a police incident this morning (Monday).

A motorcyclist was injured after he collided with a car in a Harborough district village earlier today (Monday).

The crash happened at about 10.52am on Glen Road, Newton Harcourt, said Leicestershire Police.

The road has been closed by police and drivers are being urged to find other routes as the 999 services deal with the incident.

Ambulances also attended the accident.

“The motorcyclist, a male, was injured in the incident,” said police.

“His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.