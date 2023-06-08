News you can trust since 1854
Rising stars of Harborough dance school shine bright at recent competition​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Well done to pupils from the Barrett Stage School
By Kaye ThompsonContributor
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 12:47 BST

Rising stars of a Harborough dance school shone bright at a recent competition.

Pupils from Barrett Stage School took part in the Premiere Festival of Dance in Kettering.

The members, aged six to 16-years-old, competed against 11 other dance schools.

Pupils from Barrett Stage School took part in the Premiere Festival of Dance in Kettering.
Pupils from Barrett Stage School took part in the Premiere Festival of Dance in Kettering.
They achieved 20 first place medals and 15 of both second place and third place medals.

The team also won in categories including Baby, Junior and Senior Cabaret.

And the senior troupes floored judges, gaining the highest mark of competing teams for their ‘Sign of the Times’ performance.

The act will be performed at the upcoming Harborough Festival this weekend (on Saturday June 10).

Dance school principal Kaye Thompson said she was extremely proud of all teachers and pupils for their hard work and the commitment and support of members’ families.

She added: “Let’s shout about the good work, loyalty and achievements these amazing young people have gained, well done!”

