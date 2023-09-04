News you can trust since 1854
Rice challenge for Market Harborough- can we go one better this year?!

Every 90kg sold pays for one year of secondary education for one child of a Malawian rice farmer
By Anita BeerContributor
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:39 BST

The public of Market Harborough have once again been set the Kilombero Rice Challenge!

Market Harborough Fairtrade Town invites you to buy this Good Taste awarded white and brown rice - and in turn help child in Malawi.

Every 90kg sold pays for one year of secondary education for one child of a Malawian rice farmer.

And every year so far, people in and around Market Harborough have bought at least 270kg.

A spokesperson for the Market Harborough Fairtrade Town said: "That’s three children’s progress in education. Can we do even better in 2023?

"Look out for us on the Farmers’ Market on The Square in Market Harborough on Thursday, September 7.

"Or contact us if your workplace or community group would like to be involved."

