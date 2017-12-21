Revived Harborough charity offers cash help

A re-launched Market Harborough charity is asking local people and organisations to apply to them for cash.

The Howard Watson Symington Memorial Charity got its money – around £2.3 million – from the sale of land and property at Brooklands, Northampton Road.

Now the charity plans to use interest from the money, likely to be between £40,000 and £50,000 a year, to give grants to worthy local people and groups who are based in Market Harborough, Great Bowden and Little Bowden.

Chair of the charity’s trustees, Cllr Roger Dunton, said: “The charity has been out of action for about five years, while complicated legal issues were resolved.

“Now that’s sorted, thank goodness, and we’re ready to consider grants for individuals and organisations.

“The charity can help out with anything from university expenses for individuals to grants for buildings.

“In the past we gave money to the Little Bowden church extension, for example.”

The charity’s constitution says it will help with:

– People who are in need, hardship or distress”.

– People who are sick.

– Social welfare, recreation and leisure facilities.

– Educational facilities.

You can get an application form for a grant by writing to the charity (charity number 512708) at 86, St Mary’s Road, Market Harborough, LE16 7DX. Or contact them by phoning 07736 085622.