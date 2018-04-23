REVEALED: The secret Netflix codes that unlock thousands of TV shows and movies

Deciding what to watch on Netflix can be time-consuming. Especially when there are hard-to-please friends or relatives involved.

CLICK THE GALLERY LINK ABOVE OR ICON IN THE MAIN IMAGE TO SEE THE KEY CODES.

But what you might not know is that there are ‘secret’ codes to help you unlock niche categories – and there are reported to be more than 76,000 of these “micro-genres”.

Want to watch some ‘Raunchy Sports Movies‘? There’s a code for that. In the mood for “Satanic Stories from the 1980s”? You’re welcome.

Simply add the relevant code to the end of the following URL: www.netflix.com/browse/genre/

We’ve highlighted a few of our favourites. A much bigger list can be found at the end of this article.

And here is the full, gigantic (unofficial) list of codes. There is also a handy Chrome extension you can use too. Happy binge-viewing!

Some other codes you might want to try:

• Action & Adventure: 1365

• Action Comedies: 43040

• Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568

• Action Thrillers: 43048

• Adult Animation: 11881

• Adventures: 7442

• Alien Sci-Fi: 3327

• Animal Tales: 5507

• Anime: 7424

• Anime Action: 2653