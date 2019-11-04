Remembrance events 2019: Times, dates and locations for services in Harborough

A Royal British Legion chief is urging people to turn out and salute the fallen across Harborough district on Remembrance Sunday.

The Rev John Morley, president of Market Harborough RBL, spoke as thousands prepare to pay tribute to the county’s heroic servicemen and women.

Mr Morley told the Harborough Mail: “This is the most important and powerful time of the year for all of us in the legion.

“We are inviting the people of Harborough district to come along and remember this weekend.

“Market Harborough isn’t a garrison town but the people here have always got behind us and been very supportive.”

The retired RAF Wing Commander added: “We’ll be staging various acts of remembrance.

“It’s great that so many take the time and trouble to join us to show their gratitude for our community's war dead.”

Here is a round-up of events in the district

Friday November 8 - Welland Park Academy

Almost 1,000 pupils and over 100 staff will take part in a remembrance parade at Harborough’s Welland Park Academy from 9.40am until 10.05am on Friday morning (Nov 8).

Principal Julie McBrearty said: “One of our teachers, Ant Collins, is a Sergeant Instructor, Detachment Commander for Market Harborough D Company.

“He will lead 60 students from Scouts, Guides, Army Cadets and Sea Cadets who will be in their service uniforms through a parade of military drill and ceremony.

“This special event will include a reading by the Head Boy and Girl and the playing of the Last Post, a two-minute silence and 'Reveille' by one of the students.”

She added: “I’m sure that over 1000 people moving in silent synchrony to acknowledge the sacrifice will feel very powerful in school.”

Saturday November 9 - Welland Park

There will be a short ceremony at Welland Park’s war memorial at 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

The focus will then switch to the iconic First World War Portico at the former Cottage Hospital on Coventry Road at 3pm.

A special path is to be created from the road to allow homage to be paid.

Mr Morley said: “We are grateful to Sterling Rose, which is redeveloping the site, for helping to make this happen.”

That will be followed by a moving sunset ceremony in the town centre’s Memorial Gardens at 4pm.

Mr Morley said: “The gardens are set out with crosses commemorating the lives of townsfolk who answered the call to serve king and country in two world wars and made the supreme sacrifice.

“Following the silence, children and others will place a small tea light in front of each cross.

“It will be truly poignant as dusk falls and night closes in.”

Sunday November 10 - Remembrance Sunday

At the heart of the national tribute will be Remembrance Sunday, this year falling on November 10.

Veterans and youth organisations will march from the Commons car park to St Dionysius Church for the service of remembrance.

It will also be attended by Deputy Lieutenant Andrew Granger and Cllr Barbara Johnson, chairman of Harborough District Council.

The congregation will then gather with members of the public at the War Memorial in The Square at 10.55pm for an Act of Remembrance and laying of wreaths.

The RBL’s Standard Bearer will also carry the Standard in Lubenham for their afternoon Service and at Foxton Church for their evening Service.