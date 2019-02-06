Railway closures at Market Harborough to allow new bridge to be installed at station

Rail passengers warned of line closures as new bridge is installed at Market Harborough’s station.

The line will be closed for times over two weekends to allow a new pedestrian bridge to be installed at the town’s rail station.

Passengers are being warned to check before they travel on the weekends of February 16 and 17, and February 23 and 24.

Over the two weekends, Network Rail will be undertaking track and signalling work as well as starting to install the new station footbridge.

The footbridge will be equipped with lifts, improving access at the station and opening up travel opportunities for more passengers. Station users will be able to use the bridge from June 2019.

The work is part of the Market Harborough Line Speed Improvement Project, which will straighten the line running through the station.

To allow the work to be carried out safely, all lines between Kettering and Leicester will be closed from 10pm on Saturday February 16 and all day on Sunday, February 17.

From 10pm on Saturday, February 23 and all day Sunday, February 24, the line will be closed between Market Harborough and Leicester.

This means changes to train services in the area and passengers are urged to plan ahead as coach replacement services and diversionary routes will be in operation.

Rob McIntosh, Route Managing Director for Network Rail, said: “We are carrying out the work over two weekends as we know it’s a time when fewer people travel, but we do appreciate that this can be disruptive so we would like to remind passengers to check before they travel.

“We are working closely with East Midlands Trains to keep passengers moving and we’d like to thank passengers for their patience.”