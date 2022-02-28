Power cut hits Harborough Medical Centre and about 25 homes in town

A power cut hit Market Harborough Medical Centre and about 25 homes in the town early this morning (Monday).

The black-out struck the Coventry Road area of Market Harborough at about 5.40am, said Western Power Distribution.

The outage forced busy Market Harborough Medical Centre on Coventry Road to temporarily close as staff couldn’t access patient computer records and the phones were cut off.

The incident was sparked after two fuses blew in a local electricity sub-station.

They have been replaced but a team of engineers is now striving to track down and repair a problem with an underground cable, said Western Power Distribution.