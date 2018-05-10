Popular Harborough sports facility is up for sale

A popular Harborough sports facility that attracts thousands of visitors every year has just gone up for sale.

The 22.6-acre Kibworth Shooting Ground, off the A6 between Market Harborough and Kibworth, offers a “great business opportunity” according to local estate agent William Naylor.

The Shooting Ground was established in the 1960s and has since been developed into a popular leisure destination which offers clay shooting stands, a covered air rifle shooting range, a .22 rim rifle range, a covered air pistol range, an air gun shooting field and a practice range.

The facility also includes a purpose built modern clubhouse and café, a shop, teaching room and car park, with additional ponds, tracks and open land.

Ian Simpson, director in the leisure and trade related team at Savills Oxford, comments: “Kibworth Shooting Ground provides an opportunity to acquire a profitable leisure business which is well located with a large catchment area including Market Harborough and Leicester.”

The sale of the ground is being jointly handled by local agent Naylors as well as Savills Leisure Department in Oxford.

“We are delighted to be bringing this exciting commercial opportunity to the market,” comments William Naylor of Naylors estate agency.

“With so many facilities on site and a well-established reputation, Kibworth Shooting Ground offers a really fantastic opportunity for investment.”

Kibworth Shooting Ground is popular with shooters of all ages and abilities, offering shooting schools for clay pigeon and air rifle lessons as well as hosting shooting competitions throughout the year.

Shooting activities such as clay-pigeon shooting are often a popular choice for a social or team-building day out.

Recent Home Office figures show that shooting is becoming more popular in the UK, with a 5.3% annual increase in firearms certificate applications granted and evidence of more women taking up the sport.