Who is in charge of what as Reform UK leads Leicestershire County Council

Leicestershire County Council has become the first authority in the country to formally select a Reform UK leader.

Former Conservative councillor Dan Harrison was confirmed as head of the council on Wednesday (May 14) after the party won 25 of its 55 seats at this year’s local election.

His deputy, Joseph Boam, also officially took up his office. Yesterday’s full council meeting further confirmed the chair and vice chair of the authority as Paul Harrison and Andrew Hamilton-Gray respectively after the party’s success at the polls earlier this month.

The council’s eight cabinet roles also needed to be filled during the meeting. Cllr Boam will combine his deputy duties with those of lead member for adult social care, Leicestershire County Council has said.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Cllr Boam said he was “incredibly honoured” to have been appointed to the two positions. He added: “It’s a huge privilege to be entrusted with this responsibility, and I’m committed to delivering real change and support for residents across our county.”

Children’s services will be taken on by teenage councillor Charles Pugsley. Cllr Pugsley said: “At [the age of] 19, I’ve just been appointed cabinet member for Children’s Services at Leicestershire County Council.

“Some say I’m young. I say that’s exactly what this role needs. I understand the challenges young people face today because I’ve been there. Now, I’m making sure young voices are heard.”

He was wished “luck” in his appointment by outgoing lead member for Children and Family Services Deborah Taylor. She added: “This is a huge role with over 200 statutory duties as set out in the Children Act 2004.”

Helen Butler will lead on resources, including oversight of the council’s finances. Health is in the hands of Michael Squires. A full list of the new cabinet can be found below.

Speaking in the chamber on Wednesday, new leader Cllr Harrison said: “It’s a great honour and privilege to be the leader of Leicestershire County Council. I humbly accept the office, it is very important.”

However, his appointment was not accepted by all in the chamber, with just his own party supporting it. The Conservative Party, which now forms the main opposition, and Liberal Democrats abstained from the vote.

However, Labour’s two councillors and newly elected Green councillor Naomi Bottomley voted against Cllr Harrison taking on the leadership position.

Cllr Bottomley told the LDRS after the meeting: “This is a time for dialogue, not dominance. While I respect the voters who supported Reform UK, I was elected to represent the division of Sileby and the Wolds because of my Green values – climate responsibility, social and economic fairness, and inclusive communities.

“At present, I do not believe Reform UK’s platform reflects those priorities. This is not about party politics or alliances. It’s about staying true to the commitments I made to residents.

“I believe leadership of the council should be based on cooperation and shared values, not simply seat numbers. I remain ready to work constructively with any administration that puts all the people of Leicestershire and the future of our communities at the heart of its work.”

Disagreement was also rife when it came to who should be chairing scrutiny committees going forwards, with the Conservative Group saying they as the main opposition should take on those roles. They argued that Reform, while the largest party, fell short of a majority.

Electing Conservative councillors to scrutiny chair roles would allow them to be “a check and balance”, the group said. They also questioned why Liberal Democrats had been picked for some of those positions when they were “not even the official opposition”.

Cllr Taylor, who is now leader of the opposition on the authority, said: “We need to be clear, Reform were the largest party and that’s why they formed the administration. We respect that, that’s why we didn’t vote against it. But we also have to remember that, of all those people who voted, only 32 per cent of people voted for Reform. 68 per cent voted for other parties.”

Responding to the Conservatives, Cllr Harrison accused them of “cynical barbing across the chamber”. He added it was “all about communication”, and the Conservative’s were “too late” in making their request.

He said: “At the end of the day, we’re here to sit down for the best of the people of Leicestershire […] You don’t get anywhere without talking.”

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Cllr Taylor said she was “disappointed” with some of the comments made. She added: “[Cllr Harrison] wasn’t elected as a leader until Monday [this week]. To have time to have conversations when they took so long to pick a leader, I think it’s very, very difficult.”

When asked about how cross-party relationships will work going forward, she added: “They have no plan, that’s my problem. They have no plan, they have no policy, they have no manifesto. I don’t know what they’re going to be proposing going forward.

“We just have to wait and see and decide what plans they’ve got coming forward because I’ve got nothing to go on at the moment, so I think it’s a case of watch and see when they get themselves sorted out.”

All the new appointments on Leicestershire County Council

Dan Harrison – leader of the council

Joseph – deputy leader and adult social care (libraries)

Councillor Helen Butler – resources

Councillor Charles Pugsley – children’s services (SEND)

Councillor Charles Whitford – highways, transport, flooding and waste

Councillor Harrison Fowler – strategic planning and economic development (growth)

Councillor Michael Squires – health

Councillor Adam Tilbury – environment

Councillor Virge Richichi – communities and staff relations

Paul Harrison – chairman

Andrew Hamilton-Gray – vice chairman