Residents invited to meet and greet Reform UK party for Harborough, Oadby and Wigston
This is ahead of the General Election
Residents are invited to find out more about the Reform UK party for Harborough, Oadby and Wigston.
The party is welcoming residents to a meet and greet ahead of the General Election expected this year.
The event takes place on Saturday (January 20) at the Blaby Whetstone Boys’ Club on Warwick Road.
Guests will meet prospective Parliamentary candidate Danuta Jeeves and Reform UK co-deputy leader Ben Habib who will be hosting a Q&A.
Free seats can be booked via email.