Reform UK slammed by Leicestershire Conservatives following deputy leader’s exit after just three months

Opposition councillors have slammed Reform UK’s leadership of Leicestershire County Council amid news that its deputy leader has left his position just three months after taking it on.

Joseph Boam has confirmed that he is no longer second in command at the local authority – and also has relinquished his role as lead member for adult social care.

The news has sparked speculation online over whether Whitwick’s Coun Boam left of his own accord – with the councillor himself insisting he had not “stepped down” – or if he had in fact been sacked. Questions also swirl around why the change has been made with council leader Dan Harrison saying he would not comment on the matter until after the Reform group has met later this week.

The Leicestershire Conservative group, the main opposition on the authority, has now branded Reform UK’s local leadership a “shambles”. Their leader Deborah Taylor said it was “no surprise” to her that Cllr Boam “has been shown the door after just three months” in the two roles.

She added: “He was wholly unqualified for such a critical role and lacked the experience or judgement to bring anything of value to the position. Those of us who have led this council know that it takes at least 6–12 months for even the most capable new councillor to properly learn their portfolio, and that’s with the benefit of mentoring from seasoned colleagues.

“With Reform having no experienced councillors, the task fell entirely on our hardworking officer team to provide intensive training just to get Cllr Boam up to speed. That represents three months of wasted officer time and resources, through no fault of the staff, but entirely down to poor leadership at the top.

“The question needs asking: how many hours of officer time was spent trying to train up Cllr Boam, only to see him discarded almost immediately? That’s resource that could, and should, have been focused on delivering for residents.”

Cllr Taylor also raised “deep” concerns over who among the remaining Reform councillors might be chosen to replace Cllr Boam as lead member for Adult Social Care, saying she fears this will “once again be someone with no meaningful experience in this vital area but one loyal to this failing leadership”.

She added: “At a time when Leicestershire needs stability, vision, and experienced leadership more than ever, we have a cabinet which is so divided the leader and deputy leader couldn’t work together just 14 weeks after taking charge. Reform promised change, what they’re delivering is a shambles, Leicestershire deserves better.”

Local MPs have also weighed in on the county council matter, with Labour’s Amanda Hack, who represents North West Leicestershire where Cllr Boam was elected, saying: “Just three months after taking minority control of Leicestershire County Council, residents are already facing instability.

“The deputy leader and cabinet lead for adult social care has been removed from his positions, yet no successor has been named. This leaves one of the council’s most vital services without proper direction.

“Adult Social Care demands certainty, stability, and strong direction. I am calling on Dan Harrison to take responsibility and urgently deliver clear leadership, to give the people of Leicestershire the services they deserve.”

Dr Luke Evans, Conservative MP for Hinckley and Bosworth, said “There are big questions to be answered about what is happening with social care here in Leicestershire, and now it appears that the lead member for adult social care has been stripped of his portfolio and position as deputy. Why? Is it because the leadership can’t agree, incompetence, or something else?”

He added: “It’s time Reform stops the infighting and comes clean with the public, what are their plans for our county council? What are their plans for social care? Are they planning to give away chunks of Leicestershire to the city? How will they manage [the county council’s] funding shortfall? If there is disagreement among the group over these questions, and [if] that is why the leadership is fractured, our residents have a right to know.

“Adult social care is a crucial part of the services that Leicestershire County Council provides to people and families across our region; the Reform leadership’s focus must be on providing the stability and services that residents deserve.”

The LDRS approached Cllr Harrison for a comment on Cllr Boam’s move from the two roles. He said he would not be “making any comments” until after the Reform group later this week.

Cllr Boam previously said: “I haven’t stepped down from any role. I am no longer deputy leader or in cabinet. But have been offered a cabinet support role which I’m inclined to take.”

He added in a message on X: “Despite the recent news, nothing’s changed, I’ll keep fighting for Whitwick at County Hall and doing everything I can to help get a Reform UK government and Nigel Farage as our next Prime Minister.”