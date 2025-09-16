Reform UK presses Government for more Leicestershire cash amid ‘mission impossible’ claims

Budget deficits for the Leicestershire County Council service have reached “eye-watering levels”, council boss Dan Harrison said in a letter to UK chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Reform UK is calling for the Government to step up and increase Leicestershire special needs funding amid “spiralling” council costs.

The difficulty is only getting worse as “uncertainty” about potential changes to special need support “is driving demand to unprecedented levels”, the leader added. The county now has more than 8,000 education, health and care plans, around a 25 per cent increase on 12 months ago, with the situation being described as a “mission impossible”.

Clarity on the new system and additional money for the authority are “urgently” needed, Cllr Harrison told the chancellor.

A report published last week revealed that the authority is expecting to “face significant additional costs” for the current 2025/26 financial year and in future years too. An additional £8.12 million already needs to be found for this year compared to when the budget was agreed in February. February’s budget identified a £91 million gap by the end of 2027/28 despite around £290 million having already been saved since 2010.

Finance officers at the authority have now warned that savings options will “inevitably” need to include “stopping or reducing” services if Leicestershire County Council is to balance its books – something it is legally bound to do.

Much of the additional financial strain relates to the children’s and schools’ budgets, with more children needing special needs and social care placements, and demand for Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) rising, the report added.