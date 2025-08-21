Reform UK announce new Leicestershire cabinet appointments - but opposition condemns them as ‘costly’

Leicestershire County Council

Reform UK have announced its new Leicestershire cabinet appointments - but opposition councillors said the decision to replace one councillor with two is "costly".

The Liberal Democrat group said splitting the roles previously held by Whitwick councillor Joseph Boam will “increase the cabinet wage bill significantly”.

The comments follow days of speculation and criticism over Reform’s handling of the reshuffle after it emerged at the weekend that Cllr Boam had been removed as deputy leader and lead member of Adult Social Care. Today (Thursday, August 21), council leader Dan Harrison revealed his replacements.

Kevin Crook, councillor for the ward of Glenfields, Kirby Muxloe and Leicester Forests, will be taking on the deputy leader role and will also head up the new heritage, libraries and adult learning portfolio. Councillor for Stoney Stanton and Croft, Carl Abbott, will be taking over as lead member for adult social care.

The division of Cllr Boam’s responsibilities takes the number of cabinet members picked by Cllr Harrison from eight to nine, in turn increasing how many Reform UK councillors can claim the special responsibility allowance received by cabinet members on top of their basic councillor allowance.

For the deputy leader, the additional wage is currently set at £25,990. The remaining cabinet members, who each lead a council service area, can claim £23,122. Cllr Boam would have been able to claim just the higher of these two rates. All councillors receive a basic allowance of £12,779.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats on the authority, Michael Mullaney, branded the move “costly” at a time when the county council is “facing a huge deficit” and potentially needs to make “big cutbacks to vital local services”.

He said: “To sack the deputy leader of the county council after just three months suggests a chaotic situation in the Reform leadership of the County Council. Now we also see that he is to be replaced by two new cabinet members who will now do his job […]

“This is happening at a time when the county council is facing a huge deficit and therefore potentially big cutbacks to vital local services. This Reform cabinet reshuffle so soon after they took office has been chaotic and costly for the people of Leicestershire at a time when they need effective leadership from the county council.”

Currently, the authority needs to cut around £90 million from its day-to-day spending over the coming years to balance its books, something it is legally bound to do.

Cllr Harrison has previously said he is looking at bringing in an external body to help the council work out where it can cut costs, while the national party has promised an American-style audit by its team of volunteers of all the councils it controls.

Announcing the new appointments, Cllr Harrison said: “We’re a new administration, in place for around three months, and finding the right people for the job is very important. I’d like to thank Joseph for his efforts and helping to establish our new team.

“Adult social care deserves its own focus and I’m delighted to welcome Carl to the cabinet. Kevin brings a lot of experience and I’m pleased he’s joining our leadership team.”

Cllr Boam has previously said: “I haven’t stepped down from any role. I am no longer deputy leader or in cabinet. But have been offered a cabinet support role which I’m inclined to take.”