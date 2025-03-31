Plans for huge substation in rural Harborough village revealed

The proposed site forms part of the wider Swinford Wind Farm. Image: Google Maps

Plans for a huge substation in a rural Harborough district village have emerged.

Applicant NatPower UK Limited has submitted the request for land at Lambcote Hill Farm in Walcote, near Lutterworth.

The site covers 80 hectares, which is roughly the equivalent of 120 full-size football pitches. It is described as agricultural land, partly developed with two wind turbines, which form part of the wider Swinford Wind Farm.

The plan, which will be reviewed by Harborough District Council, reveals an area that would be known as “Swinford Energy Park’”. This would comprise a 400kV transmission substation connecting to the overhead power lines with a 1GW battery energy storage system (BESS), along with the necessary infrastructure.

The application has been put forward to determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is needed for the proposed development before a planning application is submitted. An EIA sets out whether a proposed project is likely to have significant effects on the environment, and if it does, what can be done to mitigate them.

The site is located on an unnamed private access road, which is used mainly by agricultural vehicles.

The main land use in the surrounding area is farmland, with many of the roads in the area being narrow lanes.

The site is made up of five fields, each bordered by hedgerows and trees. Land to the west of the site has been consented for use as a solar farm.

The applicant NatPower recently held an information event for nearby residents.

A spokesperson said: “Battery storage plays a critical role in supporting the transition to net zero, given that renewables do not generate energy

consistently. Using batteries, we can store electricity at times of high production, and release it to the grid at times of peak demand.

“Our Community Energy Transition Foundation invests in local communities to help them become more sustainable. Through funding local

projects, we aim to leave a positive legacy locally as we support the national transition to net zero."

No detail in terms of when a decision will be made on the Environmental Impact Assessment is included in the plans.