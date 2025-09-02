Opponents call for Leicestershire councillor to be suspended amid electoral malpractice allegations

Leicesteshire County Council's County Hall.

The ex-deputy county council leader of Reform UK should be suspended following accusations of electoral malpractice, opponents have said.

Whitwick councillor Joseph Boam is currently under police investigation over allegations that he tried to influence voters during this year’s local elections.

The 22-year-old, who was removed from both his deputy leader and adult social care cabinet role on Leicestershire County Council last month, was filmed in May this year allegedly handing out ice creams from his family’s van close to a polling station during Reform UK’s local election campaign in North West Leicestershire. Leicestershire Police said it had received a third-party report about the alleged incident and is now assessing whether it constitutes being treated under electoral malpractice laws.

The news, which was broken yesterday (Monday, September 1), has prompted calls from the Conservative leader of the opposition for council leader Dan Harrison to suspend Cllr Boam from the party. Deborah Taylor said it was “essential that public confidence in the democratic process is upheld”, saying the claims being made against Coun Boam were “a serious allegation of electoral impropriety”.

Cllr Taylor said: “The people of Leicestershire rightly expect the highest standards from those elected to public office. The ongoing police investigation into Councillor Joseph Boam is a very serious matter, and it is essential that public confidence in the democratic process is upheld.

“That is why I have written to Councillor Dan Harrison, leader of the council, calling on him to immediately suspend Councillor Boam from the Reform Group pending the outcome of the investigation into a serious allegation of electoral impropriety. It is now for Councillor Harrison to demonstrate leadership, take responsibility, and act decisively to show he and Reform take this matter seriously.”

Responding to Cllr Taylor’s comments, a Reform UK spokesman said: “The Leicestershire Conservatives clearly still can’t grasp why they were reduced to a mere rump in County Hall after more than 25 years in power. Instead of constantly berating young politicians, they should pause, reflect, and confront the reasons voters are rejecting them not just locally, but nationwide.”

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said: “The force received a report from a third party of an ice cream van outside a polling station in May 2025. This is being assessed as to whether this constitutes treating under electoral malpractice.”

According to the Electoral Commission, under electoral law, an offence is committed if someone gives or provides any meat, drink, entertainment or provision to any person for the purpose of influencing that person to vote or refrain from voting.

Cllr Boam has been approached for comment on the investigation.