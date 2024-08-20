The council is currently drafting a new plan which will determine where homes are to be built in the district.

MPs representing the Harborough district in Parliament have written a joint letter to council leader Phil Knowles asking the authority to make maps of potential housing sites available to the public.

The council aims to submit a new Local Plan next year, determining where homes will be built in the district. It follows a decision to take on Leicester’s unmet housing, increasing Harborough’s original target by some 1,500.

Councillors have been shown maps of potential sites but, so far, very few residents have been consulted with, say MPs.

The letter, from MPs Neil O’Brien, Alicia Kearns and Alberto Costa, says: "The council made the decision to ram through their Local Plan on an accelerated timescale, and spent about £2million of local taxpayers money to do that.

“So far, the so-called 'consultation' has been a joke, with minimal effort to engage locals. As a result, almost no residents are aware of the process.

“Now we are coming into the final stages of the plan-making process and councillors have been shown maps of sites that council officials think are viable. So we are getting into the real meat of deciding where all these extra houses are to go. Surely it is now time to publish these secret maps so that we can have a proper democratic debate about where they should go.

“Why should only councillors be allowed to see these maps and not residents, who will be the ones who ultimately feel the effects of these decisions?"

Previously, leader Phil Knowles accused Mr O’Brien, who brought up the matter of the maps last month, of ‘frustrating the process’.

The council has been contacted for a response.