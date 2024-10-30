MP asks Harborough district households for their views on controversial quarry and major housing project

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa has issued a survey to thousands of Harborough households, asking for views on controversial plans for a large quarry directly adjacent to Lutterworth East – a proposed 2,750 home housing development.

Mr Costa is seeking the views of residents on three areas:

1) An application to greatly increase the size of the permitted warehousing as part of the planning consent for Lutterworth East.

2) An application to reduce affordable housing on the site from 40 per cent to a minimum of 10 per cent.

3) Tarmac propose to build a large sand and gravel quarry at Misterton, adjacent to the proposed warehousing site and opposite the planned housing.

Proposed enormous warehousing

When the planning permission for Lutterworth East was granted, the allowable size of any warehousing on the southern site of Lutterworth East was 9000m2, in accordance with the Local Plan, which originally said large-scale warehousing could only apply around Magna Park. However, the draft local plan, as submitted by HDC to the Planning Inspectorate, was amended by the Inspectorate to permit certain sized warehousing in the commercial area of Lutterworth East.

The developer now suggests the financial viability of delivering the proposed 2,750 homes will be in doubt unless it is able to build very large warehousing first.

It is also understood that HDC cannot force the developer to enter into a legal agreement that funds raised by allowing very large-scale warehousing will be used to unlock the proposed housing development.

Allocation of affordable housing

The minimum requirement for affordable housing provision, set out in HDC’s current Local Plan, is 40 per cent on housing sites of more than 10 dwellings.

The developer’s initial application was approved as such, but they have submitted an amended application which risks far fewer affordable homes being built on the site.

Proposed quarry at Misterton

Leicestershire County Council has a Local Plan identifying which locations could host mineral extraction activities.

Mr Costa said: “The proposed Misterton Quarry is not within an area designated in the local plan to permit such activity. If we are to entrust our county with designating areas for mineral extraction, then the county must ensure its local plan is followed, otherwise it weakens the credibility of the purpose of such local plans.”

Alberto Costa has long argued that South Leicestershire already has large scale housing and commercial developments, both approved and being considered.

The survey will be sent to all households in Bitteswell, Cotesbach, Lutterworth, Shawell and Walcote and Misterton. Recipients will have until Wednesday November 20 to complete their survey and return it via the Freepost service or complete online.

Mr Costa added: “I am pleased to be launching this survey to constituents in the southern part of my constituency who are deeply concerned about the proposals for a quarry next to a "supposed Flagship Development". These plans, if approved, would have a huge impact on the quality of lives of many people living in this part of South Leicestershire enjoy.

“I understand that constituents are rightly concerned that to allow even one the proposed developments would impact very significantly on our local communities. The survey is an opportunity for residents to voice their concerns about the cumulative impact of the three potential developments to the East of Lutterworth.”