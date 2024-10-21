MoJ releases details on Gartree 'super-prison' drop-in event in Harborough - as well as impact of construction work

How the new prison could look.

A drop-in event is being held for Harborough residents to ask questions about the new prison development at Gartree.

Work has started on the controversial new ‘super-prison’, next to HMP Gartree, which will hold up to 1,715 men across seven housing blocks.

The information event will be held by the applicant, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), at Market Harborough Methodist Church on November 12, between 3pm and 8pm.

Details have been shared on how construction work will impact traffic.

A temporary road closure has been put in place this week in Welland Avenue for tree trimming to improve access for construction vehicles.

The road will be closed to traffic between Foxton Road and the bachelor quarters between 8am and 6pm on weekdays, expected to last one week.

There will be temporary lights in place and “Closed – Resident Access only” signs will be placed at either end of the residential section of Welland Avenue to prevent construction traffic using that section of road.

No public rights of way will be affected during preparation for new construction access off Gallow Field Road. The field directly next to the HMP Gartree stores will remain open to residents ‘as far as reasonably possible’ although residents who access other areas of MoJ-owned land may be re-directed by site marshals for safety reasons.

The MoJ has also revealed it has applied for planning permission for an additional artificial Badger sett, a requirement of Natural England, to relocate a current badger sett under license from the national authority. Construction will start once planning permission has been granted for the sett.

The MoJ is expected to formally write to residents again in early 2025 with a further update, any questions in the meantime can be raised by emailing: [email protected].

The prison plans have faced opposition from local MPs and the council after they were unanimously turned down by the district council in 2022.

Concerns have been raised over the prison’s value for money, whether the local infrastructure will cope and its impact on the surrounding community.

A public inquiry held by a government planning inspector then recommended the application be refused.

But Secretary of State Michael Gove gave the green light to the prison late last year, and construction work began on site over summer.