Melton Borough Council's cabinet votes for report into 'strategic collaboration' with Harborough District Council

A collaboration between Harborough and Melton councils will progress to the next stage after both cabinets voted to explore working more closely together.

Just days after Harborough District Council voted for a business case to be prepared, Melton Borough Council’s cabinet also agreed to look into working together.

The report could cost up to £50,000 and will be completed ahead of both authorities’ full council meetings in December, but Harborough’s ruling Conservative party say if the collaboration is goes ahead it will cut costs long term.

It is the first time two authorities in Leicestershire have considered a formal partnership.

Melton Borough Council leader Cllr Joe Orson said: “We have positive relationships and a strong track record of collaboration with our neighbouring districts.

“The initial analysis and early discussions with the leader of Harborough District Council demonstrate this has the potential to be a very positive and productive alliance between the two councils, offering the opportunity for more joint working on common challenges and opportunities, as well as increased resilience and effectiveness in the services we deliver to our communities.

“We will need to build a business case to fully assess all the implications and to ensure this this is the right option for us both and our communities. I’m also keen to ensure we engage widely with all members, our staff and stakeholders throughout the business case development and I look forward to reviewing it fully at our council meeting in December.”

Earlier this year Harborough District Council agreed to look for a partner to work with strategically, which it said would have a number of benefits including shared chief executive and senior roles, jointly commission projects, reduce duplication and increase influence regionally. It comes after the council’s chief executive retired earlier this year.

The two authorities already work together on a number of services including Lifeline monitoring – a personal alarm service for vulnerable and elderly people - out of hours support and parking enforcement.