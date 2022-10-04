Lib Dem councillor is 'delighted' after being elected in Harborough ward
The new councillor for Harborough’s Logan Ward says she is ‘delighted’ to be elected.
Liberal Democrat Geraldine Whitmore received 582 votes, with Conservative James Cutsworth receiving 385, Labour’s Maria Panter 250 and Independent Robin Lambert receiving 60. Turnout was 30.61 per cent.
Geraldine said: “I am delighted and want to thank the voters. It’s a privilege to become part of the Lib Dem team who place the care of the community as a priority.
“I will do everything I can to improve lives of people of Logan Ward and the district.”
The by-election was held after councillor Dominic Fosker moved to Surrey to take up a new job and be closer to his family.
Local Liberal Democrat leader Cllr Phil King said: “We are delighted to have Geraldine on board. She has an absolute commitment to the community, is determined to do everything she can to make the community voice heard in the council chamber and will be a major asset.”