Lib Dem councillor is 'delighted' after being elected in Harborough ward

Geraldine Whitmore (centre) is the new councillor for Logan Ward. She is pictured with Phil Knowles (right) after the election.

Liberal Democrat Geraldine Whitmore received 582 votes, with Conservative James Cutsworth receiving 385, Labour’s Maria Panter 250 and Independent Robin Lambert receiving 60. Turnout was 30.61 per cent.

Geraldine said: “I am delighted and want to thank the voters. It’s a privilege to become part of the Lib Dem team who place the care of the community as a priority.

“I will do everything I can to improve lives of people of Logan Ward and the district.”

The by-election was held after councillor Dominic Fosker moved to Surrey to take up a new job and be closer to his family.