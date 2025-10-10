Leicestershire's Reform cabinet undergoes another change as opposition slam group's ‘inexperience’

Leicestershire County Council's HQ, County Hall.

Reform UK’s Leicestershire County Council cabinet has undergone another change in its top team, with opposition groups saying residents are paying the price for their “inexperience”.

Helen Butler has left her role as cabinet member for finance and resources because of “family commitments”, Leicestershire County Council has announced.

Council leader Dan Harrison has praised her for her recognition that she could not “give the role the time it requires”, saying “balancing a home life with being a cabinet member is hard”. Her duties will be taken over by Harrison Fowler, who previously led on strategic planning and economic development. Cllr Fowler’s previous responsibilities will be shared between Cllr Harrison and his deputy leader, Cllr Kevin Crook.

The news has sparked criticism among opposition ranks, however. Conservative group leader on the authority Deborah Taylor said this was the second reshuffle in five months with former deputy leader and adult social care lead Joseph Boam having been removed from the cabinet in August, adding she believes the repeated changes “expose a far wider problem at County Hall”.

Cllr Taylor said: “Whilst we completely respect Councillor Butler’s decision to step down for family reasons, she must do what is right for her and her family, this is the second cabinet reshuffle in five months and it exposes a far wider problem at County Hall. Almost six months since this administration took office, there has been no meaningful progress in delivering the promises of their manifesto.

“Residents are now paying the price for poor strategy and inexperience. The people of Leicestershire deserve answers and a plan that actually deliver, not more cosmetic reshuffles.”

Leader of the Liberal Democrats on the authority Michael Mullaney also weighed in on the changes and the Leicestershire Reform Group’s record in office so far. Referencing the group’s promises to cut taxes without making cuts to frontline services, he said: “It’s very easy during an election campaign to make promises on things like cutting council tax but delivering for people is more difficult."

Cllr Fowler added: “Efficiency is my focus. With a £90 million budget gap, my priority is working to see how we can drive down costs.”