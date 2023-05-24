Leicestershire's crumbling roads set for £3 million cash injection towards urgent repairs

A £3 million cash injection has been lined up for urgent road repairs across Leicestershire.

The one-off pot of money is set to be used to mend pot holes and ‘patch repair’ across the county’s 2,800-mile highways network, Leicestershire County Council has said.

The council could not yet say which roads, pavements and pathways would be included in the scheme, but a spokeswoman for the authority said hey would “use the money to continue tackling the most urgent priorities across the county”.

The £3 million would be diverted from funds previously allocated to tackling the impact of the challenging economic climate on the council. If councillors approve the transfer of the funds at a cabinet meeting on Friday (May 26) it will boost to the budget for fixing and maintaining Leicestershire’s roads, cycle paths and pavements.

The money is the equivalent of 30,000 repairs or 75,000 square metres of damaged road. It would be used to target issues across the county, Leicestershire County Council added.

A huge preventative programme – known as ‘surface dressing’ – is also set to get underway this summer. This will see more than 600,000 square metres of road treated to prevent potholes forming in the first place.

