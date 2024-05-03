Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner election result decided by just 860 votes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conservative Rupert Matthews has won the race to become Leicestershire’s next police and crime commissioner for the second term running.

The race was tight, with Conservatives gaining 62,280 votes and Labour coming in with 61,420. Overall turnout for the Leicestershire Police area was 21.70%.

Voters went to the polls yesterday, Thursday, May 2, to cast their ballots but the actual counts were held today (Friday), with the overall count taking place at the Mattioli Arena (formerly the Morningside Arena), on Charter Street, in Leicester city centre.

Each of the nine local authorities in the Leicester, Leicestershire & Rutland police area were responsible for counting the votes cast in their area, with each count starting at 12 noon today, Friday, May 3.

As the lead authority for the police area, Leicester City Council counted Leicester’s votes, before collating the results from across Leicestershire and Rutland to determine the winner.

This time, for the first time in the PCC elections, the voting system used was the first-past-the-post. This is where voters cast a vote for a single candidate, and the candidate with the most votes wins the election.

Voting for each area was as follows.

Harborough: Turnout 22.21%

Fizza Askari, One Leicester 238 votes

Aasiya Bora, Green Party 1,180 votes

Rupert Oliver Matthews, Conservative Party 7,121 votes

Rory Palmer, Labour 5,049 votes

Ian Robert Sharpe, Liberal Democrats 2,840 votes

Hinckley & Bosworth: Turnout 19.78%

Fizza Askari, One Leicester 211 votes

Aasiya Bora, Green Party 921 votes

Rupert Oliver Matthews, Conservative Party 6,373 votes

Rory Palmer, Labour 3,971 votes

Ian Robert Sharpe, Liberal Democrats 5,877 votes

Charnwood: Turnout 21.48%

Fizza Askari, One Leicester 565 votes

Aasiya Bora, Green Party 2,953 votes

Rupert Oliver Matthews, Conservative Party 11,477 votes

Rory Palmer, Labour 10,585 votes

Ian Robert Sharpe, Liberal Democrats 2,869 votes

Blaby: Turnout 16.33%

Fizza Askari, One Leicester 262 votes

Aasiya Bora, Green Party 963 votes

Rupert Oliver Matthews, Conservative Party 5,179 votes

Rory Palmer, Labour 4,241 votes

Ian Robert Sharpe, Liberal Democrats 2,032 votes

North West Leicestershire: Turnout 18.60%

Fizza Askari, One Leicester 226 votes

Aasiya Bora, Green Party 964 votes

Rupert Oliver Matthews, Conservative Party 5,745 votes

Rory Palmer, Labour 6,465 votes

Ian Robert Sharpe, Liberal Democrats 1,804 votes

Rutland: Turnout 18.63%

Fizza Askari, One Leicester 57 votes

Aasiya Bora, Green Party 369 votes

Rupert Oliver Matthews, Conservative Party 2,701 votes

Rory Palmer, Labour 1,441 votes

Ian Robert Sharpe, Liberal Democrats 926 votes

Oadby and Wigston: Turnout 21.65%

Fizza Askari, One Leicester 442 votes

Aasiya Bora, Green Party 1,076 votes

Rupert Oliver Matthews, Conservative Party 3,185 votes

Rory Palmer, Labour 2,853 votes

Ian Robert Sharpe, Liberal Democrats 1,803 votes

Melton: Turnout 17.73%

Fizza Askari, One Leicester 121 votes

Aasiya Bora, Green Party 614 votes

Rupert Oliver Matthews, Conservative Party 3,312 votes

Rory Palmer, Labour 2,422 votes

Ian Robert Sharpe, Liberal Democrats 857 votes

Leicester city: Turnout 26.13%

Fizza Askari, One Leicester 4,982 votes

Aasiya Bora, Green Party 14,609 votes

Rupert Oliver Matthews, Conservative Party 17,187 votes

Rory Palmer, Labour 24,393 votes