Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner election result decided by just 860 votes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Conservative Rupert Matthews has won the race to become Leicestershire’s next police and crime commissioner for the second term running.
The race was tight, with Conservatives gaining 62,280 votes and Labour coming in with 61,420. Overall turnout for the Leicestershire Police area was 21.70%.
Voters went to the polls yesterday, Thursday, May 2, to cast their ballots but the actual counts were held today (Friday), with the overall count taking place at the Mattioli Arena (formerly the Morningside Arena), on Charter Street, in Leicester city centre.
Each of the nine local authorities in the Leicester, Leicestershire & Rutland police area were responsible for counting the votes cast in their area, with each count starting at 12 noon today, Friday, May 3.
As the lead authority for the police area, Leicester City Council counted Leicester’s votes, before collating the results from across Leicestershire and Rutland to determine the winner.
This time, for the first time in the PCC elections, the voting system used was the first-past-the-post. This is where voters cast a vote for a single candidate, and the candidate with the most votes wins the election.
Voting for each area was as follows.
Harborough: Turnout 22.21%
- Fizza Askari, One Leicester 238 votes
- Aasiya Bora, Green Party 1,180 votes
- Rupert Oliver Matthews, Conservative Party 7,121 votes
- Rory Palmer, Labour 5,049 votes
- Ian Robert Sharpe, Liberal Democrats 2,840 votes
Hinckley & Bosworth: Turnout 19.78%
- Fizza Askari, One Leicester 211 votes
- Aasiya Bora, Green Party 921 votes
- Rupert Oliver Matthews, Conservative Party 6,373 votes
- Rory Palmer, Labour 3,971 votes
- Ian Robert Sharpe, Liberal Democrats 5,877 votes
Charnwood: Turnout 21.48%
- Fizza Askari, One Leicester 565 votes
- Aasiya Bora, Green Party 2,953 votes
- Rupert Oliver Matthews, Conservative Party 11,477 votes
- Rory Palmer, Labour 10,585 votes
- Ian Robert Sharpe, Liberal Democrats 2,869 votes
Blaby: Turnout 16.33%
- Fizza Askari, One Leicester 262 votes
- Aasiya Bora, Green Party 963 votes
- Rupert Oliver Matthews, Conservative Party 5,179 votes
- Rory Palmer, Labour 4,241 votes
- Ian Robert Sharpe, Liberal Democrats 2,032 votes
North West Leicestershire: Turnout 18.60%
- Fizza Askari, One Leicester 226 votes
- Aasiya Bora, Green Party 964 votes
- Rupert Oliver Matthews, Conservative Party 5,745 votes
- Rory Palmer, Labour 6,465 votes
- Ian Robert Sharpe, Liberal Democrats 1,804 votes
Rutland: Turnout 18.63%
Fizza Askari, One Leicester 57 votes
Aasiya Bora, Green Party 369 votes
Rupert Oliver Matthews, Conservative Party 2,701 votes
Rory Palmer, Labour 1,441 votes
Ian Robert Sharpe, Liberal Democrats 926 votes
Oadby and Wigston: Turnout 21.65%
Fizza Askari, One Leicester 442 votes
Aasiya Bora, Green Party 1,076 votes
Rupert Oliver Matthews, Conservative Party 3,185 votes
Rory Palmer, Labour 2,853 votes
Ian Robert Sharpe, Liberal Democrats 1,803 votes
Melton: Turnout 17.73%
Fizza Askari, One Leicester 121 votes
Aasiya Bora, Green Party 614 votes
Rupert Oliver Matthews, Conservative Party 3,312 votes
Rory Palmer, Labour 2,422 votes
Ian Robert Sharpe, Liberal Democrats 857 votes
Leicester city: Turnout 26.13%
Fizza Askari, One Leicester 4,982 votes
Aasiya Bora, Green Party 14,609 votes
Rupert Oliver Matthews, Conservative Party 17,187 votes
Rory Palmer, Labour 24,393 votes
Ian Robert Sharpe, Liberal Democrats 3,033 votes