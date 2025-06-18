Leicestershire opposition parties band together against new Reform flags policy

A decision by Reform UK to limit which flags can be flown at the headquarters of Leicestershire County Council has been formally challenged by opposition parties.

Reform, which took control of the council in May’s local election, voted last week, in a cabinet meeting which lasted less than seven minutes, to amend the authority’s flag policy.

The new policy states the Union flag and county standard are to be flown on two of the three poles in front of County Hall, in Glenfield, and either the St George’s or Lord Lieutenant’s flags displayed on the third. Previously, the Union flag, county flag and either the Commonwealth flag or, on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian flag occupied the three poles at the front of the building, with the Lord Lieutenants flag also flown there when he was present.

A fourth pole, which is in County Hall’s inner quadrangle, previously flew other banners, such as the Armed forces flag, Pride flag or disabled people’s flag, during community events and celebration days. This pole is now to be used to “mark events such as Armed Forces Day, Commonwealth Days and Armistice Day”, with decisions over whether to fly other banners to be delegated to the chief executive “following consultation with the leader of the council”, Dan Harrison.

The three flag poles outside County Hall - and the fourth pole, which is in County Hall’s inner quadrangle.

The move has sparked criticism from staff, including those from LGBT+, disability and BAME groups, who are concerned flags celebrating their communities will not be flown going forward. One claimed it was akin to a message from the council saying that they were “not safe” and “not welcome” there.

Now, opposition leaders have called in Reform’s policy for further scrutiny, with a meeting to debate the issue scheduled for next week. The call-in was signed by Deborah Taylor for the Conservatives, Michael Mullaney for the Liberal Democrats, Jewel Miah for the Labour group and by Green councillor Naomi Bottomley.

The four councillors said they did not believe Reform’s decision had been “thought through properly”, adding that it seemed to them to be “very rushed”.

The call-in announcement reads: “This decision is not clear and leaves the chief executive in a difficult position. A clear decision is needed by the administration regarding what flags can fly, when and where.

“It cannot be left to a weekly decision. Neither can the staff be left without any clear direction.

“This decision has weakened the current positive position of our approved Flag Flying Policy. Staff and our residents deserve clear policies, as the previous Flag Flying Policy was agreed upon by all the group leaders of the last council.”

The four parties further said they did not believe that the Reform cabinet had taken into account the requirements of the Public Sector Equality Duty, which requires them to “eliminate discrimination, advance equality of opportunity and foster good relations between people with protected characteristics and those who do not”. None of the staff working groups had “had their voices heard”, the councillors added.

Councillor Harrison previously told the LDRS: “Staff are protected by law, so they’re safe in their environment. If they wish to fly flags, they could always fly them at home if they want to […]."

“I will meet with their groups and assure them that their health, their safety, the [working] environment will be safe. Nobody would ever disrespect anybody because there’s a law to protect them, and we as a county council will guide the way to protect those people.”

While those behind a call-in can challenge and recommend changes be made to a policy, ultimately it will be down to the council’s cabinet itself to make any decisions around altering it.