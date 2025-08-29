Leicestershire councillor says he is ‘fully committed’ to cabinet role ahead of his return to university

Reform UK’s Charles Pugsley said he is “fully committed” to his role as lead member for children and families services on Leicestershire County Council.

A Leicestershire councillor has said he will continue to give his cabinet responsibilities the time they demand as he prepares to return to university.

His comments come ahead of his return to the University of Nottingham for the second year of his Computer Science degree. Concerns have been raised by some on the local authority that Cllr Pugsley will not be able to juggle the two tasks.

His predecessor in the cabinet role, the Conservative’s Deborah Taylor, said it was a “demanding” position that was “full-time and more”. She added there was “nothing worse than not showing up” for the children who use the service.

Cllr Taylor, who is also the leader of the opposition on the authority, told the LDRS: “I know how demanding being lead member for Children Services is. I did the role for five years.

“It was full-time and more, and you need to show up for our children and be there. It is not a role you can do at arms length. You either fully commit or you don’t do the role.

“There is nothing worse than not showing up and not caring for our vulnerable children. They need stability, a familiar face, and be their trusted adult for them to turn to whenever you are needed.”

Responding to Cllr Taylor’s comments, Cllr Pugsley said he considered his role to be a “privilege” and he was “fully committed to it”. He said: “In my role, as lead member for children’s services, I have the political responsibility for driving the direction, approach and effectiveness of our children’s services.

“Both my role and that of the Director of Children and Family Services carry statutory responsibilities. We work together, but it is important to retain a separation between the political leadership and the professional officer leadership and operational responsibilities.

“My role is not that of a social worker, as Mrs Taylor seems to imply. I am confident that social workers and staff across the department are fulfilling their role in continuing to provide stable and consistent support and are being the trusted adults to our vulnerable children across the county.”

He added: “It is a privilege and I have been proud to meet our children in care. I look forward to many further meetings through the Corporate Parenting Board and other settings.

“I am fully committed to children’s services and will continue to undertake this role and give it the attention and time it requires alongside continuing into the second year of my degree.”

Reform UK’s leader of the council Dan Harrison has also spoken up in support of Cllr Pugsley, saying he was an “excellent leader member” and has his “full confidence”. He added: “Charles has the political responsibility for the leadership, strategy and effectiveness of children’s services.

“Our support for children is continuing to be effective and going from strength to strength. Age is not a bar for doing a good job.”