Hard-hitting letter details reality of flood devastation in Harborough and Leicestershire as councils plea for government help

The Italian Greyhound pub owner rescued a woman in her 60s trapped in her car last Monday.

Local councils have joined forces to press the Government to release cash to help repair damage after more than 600 properties were flooded last week – including nearly 50 in Harborough district.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A hard-hitting letter signed by local authority leaders calls for cash now to support those forced to leave their homes and urges a national flooding shake up.

The move comes as the number of homes flooded last Monday (January 6) hit over 630 – surpassing numbers seen during Storm Henk 12 months ago - including 48 in Harborough district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An emergency alert was issued due to the imminent threat to life - one of the only times this has been used in the UK - as over 60 people were rescued from properties and some 30 from cars, including one woman in a heroic effort by a pub owner in Great Glen.

The letter, sent to Minister for Water and Flooding, Emma Hardy MP, stresses the devastating impact on residents and businesses.

It says: “This is the second year in a row where hundreds of residents are left homeless and local pubs, sports clubs and others do not know if they will be able to survive. Many are cleaning up after just getting on their feet after Storm Henk battered the area just 12 months ago. Residents sought shelter and support a in emergency rest centres, many with just the clothes they were wearing. It is a torrid situation.

“The right thing is for Government to release funding now and activate the Flood Recovery Framework to help them survive and get back to some kind of normality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter also calls on Government to drive national changes, including help for homeowners to make properties more flood resilient, support for businesses to get insurance and a new national communications campaign.

It states: “Our climate is changing and we need a new approach. We are seeing far more frequent events, causing greater impact and affecting areas never historically known to flood. National changes to funding and powers are required to help us better prevent and then react to flooding when it does occur.

“Flooding is one of the biggest threats to our communities and needs propelling to the top of the agenda. Government needs to step up and lead the conversation on how we collectively up our game in tacking flooding.”

Meanwhile, Harborough MP Neil O’Brien is calling for authorities to take ‘immediate action’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Yet again, residents have been blighted by more destructive flooding. This has become a yearly occurrence, and people should not have to live in constant fear every time it rains heavily. The various authorities need to take immediate action, including the County Council and the Environment Agency.”

He is calling an urgent meeting on the matter.

And South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa is also writing to the Government to urge a ‘national conversation’ including mitigation and preventing housing from being built on flood zones.

He described flood scenes as some areas ‘almost turning into islands’.