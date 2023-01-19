Harborough taxpayers could face a hike of over £5 under new budget proposals

Harborough District Council

Taxpayers in Harborough could be shelling out an extra £5.32 a year under the district council’s new budget plans.

Proposals have been put forward to increase Harborough District Council’s share of the council tax by almost three per cent, which equates to £5.32 a year for a Band D household.

If the proposal is approved, residents of Band D properties will be shelling out around £183 for the year to the cash-strapped authority.

It follows the government’s announcement in November that there would be a new maximum increase in council tax of 4.99 per cent across 2023-2024.

Following a review earlier this week, Harborough District Council’s Cabinet agreed the Draft Budget and Medium Financial Term Strategy should move to consultation.

Residents and business are urged to have their say on the proposals. They have until Monday February 6 when Cabinet will agree its budget recommendations to council, to be considered during a second meeting later in the month.

The council says it ‘remains ‘committed to financial sustainability and resilience’ to enable community investment. and that plans have been made as it continues to navigate the cost-of-living crisis.

Following a review of its services, the council chalked up net savings of nearly £960,000 across the next two years.

It also says it has delivered a number of initiatives in spite of rising inflation over the past year. These include a new Corporate Plan, the development of a Young Persons and Rural Strategies, continued its ICT transformation programme, achieved external government funding, and distribution of £630k in Platinum Jubilee Grants.

Cllr James Hallam, Harborough District Council’s Cabinet lead for finance, said: “We are always working to identify savings and more efficient ways of working across the Council as we continue to focus on delivering high quality services that have a positive impact on residents and businesses in the district and deliver new initiatives to benefit our communities. We encourage residents to have their say on our budget proposals for 2023-24 by completing our short survey.”

