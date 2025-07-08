Harborough residents urged to have their say on local government changes as city Mayor claims border expansion is likely

Leicestershire County Council leader Dan Harrison says he agrees with the one county authority approach, with a separate Leicester.

Harborough District Council has issued a fresh plea for residents to have their say on changes to the county’s political structure as Leicester Mayor Peter Soulsby claims the city border is ‘likely’ to expand.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The district council has joined forces with seven other authorities in the region to deliver a proposal for three unitary authorities to run the region.

The proposal is in response to Government calls to streamline and simplify council structures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They would include a South Leicestershire authority – under which Harborough would fall – a North Leicestershire authority and the existing Leicester City Council.

However, the latter is pushing a plan for a singular authority to run the whole county, which would include the expansion of city borders.

Sir Peter Soulsby claimed last week that the leaders of Leicestershire County Council, and the eight district and borough councils, had “acknowledged” the case for revising Leicester’s boundaries was “unarguable”, and that the change was now “widely accepted”.

The new city boundary would take parts of the Harborough district - as well as Glenfield, Oadby, Wigston, Blaby, Whetstone, Syston, Anstey, Leicester Forest East, Birstall, Kirby Muxloe, Thurmaston and Countesthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Peter says bringing more land into the city’s control was “in the interest of Leicester” to ensure its “financial sustainability” and its ability to deliver the “desperately needed housing” required locally.

However, the county council and district and borough council leaders have previously expressed vocal opposition to the plan, which some branded a “land grab”.

District and borough council leaders have not directly responded to Sir Peter’s ‘acknowledgement’ claim but are urging residents to share their views before the consultation deadline on July 20.

Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles said: “It’s particularly important to me to ensure that local people engage with this, that local voices are heard and those local views help us shape the future - their future and the future of generations to come. The decisions taken in the next few weeks by Government will potentially shape the next 50 years and possibly longer. Westminster has to listen to local voices.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this consultation period, the councils say they will continue to refine the North, City, South proposal with a view to submitting a final plan to Government in November 2025.

New Leicestershire County Council leader, Reform UK’s Dan Harrison, said that he agrees with the one county authority approach, with a separate Leicester.

He said: “We’re having constructive discussions with the city council. We both agree that the best option for local government in Leicester and Leicestershire is a two unitary model, one city, one county.

“What’s important is that both authorities must be financially sustainable and able to make strategic use of land across city and county, providing the best possible structure for devolution of powers and funding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is anticipated Government will make a final decision on council structures in 2026 and new authorities could be in place by 2028.

For more information about the North, City, South proposal and to have a say, visit www.northcitysouth.co.uk