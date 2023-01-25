Residents will not be able to vote unless they have an accepted form of photo ID

For the first time, residents in the Harborough district will need to show photographic ID to vote at this year’s local elections.

They are being urged to ensure they have ID such as a passport, driver’s licence or a concessionary travel pass, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card, when polls open on May 4th. Voters can use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Advertisement

The changes do not affect residents who use a postal vote.

The requirement to show photo ID at the polling station, is a new requirement, introduced by the UK Government’s Elections Act which was passed last year and comes into effect for the first time this May.

Liz Elliott, interim chief executive Harborough District Council, said: “It’s important that those who want to vote make sure they have an accepted form of ID. It may seem early but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May.

“Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free ID either online or by completing a paper form. If you need any help with applying for the free ID or want to request an application form, contact the electoral services team on 01858 821372/[email protected]”

Advertisement