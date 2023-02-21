There are fears the new regulation could impact cost and resources.

Concerns have been raised by Harborough residents over new rules to present ID at polling stations.

Lutterworth councillor Paul Beadle has voiced fears among residents that the ID checks could impact finances and voting participation.

Identification checks will now compulsory at local elections under new government rules.

Voters are being reminded to take ID such as a passport, driver’s licence or a concessionary travel pass, to polling stations on May 4.

The requirement to show photo ID at the polling station, is a new requirement, introduced by the UK Government’s Elections Act which was passed last year and comes into effect for the first time this May.

The concerns of the impact on council staff resources and voting numbers will be aired at a council meeting on Tuesday February 28.

Cllr Beadle’s question to the council reads: “There are many concerns amongst residents about the Government's imposition of new voter ID checks that councils will have to undertake, starting with the local elections this May.

“This will require councils to have more staff at polling stations, and their roles will become more difficult. Concerns include the impact this will have on council finances, the extra burden and difficulties placed on council staff at polling stations, and the potential for reducing voter participation.”

He will ask about the extra cost to the council in implementing the measures and whether training will be provided to staff at polling stations.

In the meantime, a district council spokesman told the Mail the council was working hard to raise awareness of the changes via social media, a radio advert and through the post, although did not respond to the question of how much the changes would cost.

He added: “All our staff have had training on the changes and how to assist voters who may not have voter ID.

“We will be making sure there is sufficient staff at all our polling stations to assist voters in casting their vote. We believe this will help us in making sure that everyone who wants to vote can do so on May 4 this year.”