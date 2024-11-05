Harborough MP Neil O'Brien appointed shadow education minister in  Conservative's new shadow cabinet

Harborough MP Neil O'Brien has been appointed shadow education minister in the Conservative's new shadow cabinet.

After being elected as the new Tory leader on Saturday (November 2), Kemi Badenoch has put together her new team - and she has chosen Mr O'Brien will become a shadow education minister.

The MP for Harborough, Oadby and Wigston said: "I'm really glad to have been appointed to this position as education is a big passion of mine, and I'm looking forward to talking to people in schools and colleges locally about how they want things to change.

"There's also some very urgent stuff to do because the recent increase in national insurance tax is a massive worry for nurseries and childcare providers. It will make it hard for them to stay afloat.

"It's been good to get stuck in right from the off and I have been able to press ministers in the commons on things that I care about - like the bad decision to cut support funding for school cadet units."

This is not the first time Mr O’Brien has served in the Conservative’s upper ranks. He was previously parliamentary under secretary of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities between September 2021 and July 2022.

He was then parliamentary under secretary of state at the Department of Health and Social Care between September 2022 until he resigned in November 2023. He said at the time that he had left the role because he wished to spend more time in his constituency.