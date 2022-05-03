Harborough MP is one of three MPs to be sanctioned by Russia and China

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien has branded Russia’s war in Ukraine “barbaric” after he’s been sanctioned by Moscow.

The Conservative MP launched his own broadside after he has been targeted by Russian leader Vladimir Putin for blasting the invasion of Ukraine.

Neil has now become one of just three out of 650 British MPs to be sanctioned by Russia as well as China as he accused Russian forces of carrying out war crimes.

The MP has now seen his ability to travel and hold assets in about 20 per cent of the earth’s landmass removed.

Slamming President Putin’s shocking move to invade Ukraine on Thursday February 24, Neil said today: “What we’re seeing in Ukraine is barbaric, inhumane and chilling.

“We owe it to the Ukrainian people to speak out against the Russian state and condemn Putin for the acts of evil he is inflicting upon innocent people.

“More and more evidence is being uncovered as to the horrific nature of the acts his troops are carrying out at his instruction and the war crimes they are committing as they seek to invade and take over a democratic nation.

“As Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the Chamber the other day, we will wear this as a badge of honour and continue to speak out against and challenge the actions of the Russian state – not just with our words, but also with our support,” insisted the defiant Harborough MP, one of 287 MPs hit by Russia.

“I fully support the efforts we have made so far to send high-grade military equipment and supplies to Ukraine, to help them bring this war to an end.

“Many of us never thought we would see something like this in Europe again after the horrors of World War Two.

“But here we find ourselves once again facing down evil and fighting to protect democracy.

“I and every other MP sanctioned by Russia will continue to stand by the Ukrainian people, its military and Government as they show incredible bravery in defending their country.”

Neil and four other MPs were also sanctioned by China in March 2021 for highlighting brutal human rights violations against the Muslim Uyghurs in the autonomous north-west territory Xinjiang.

He told the Harborough Mail at the time: “It’s excellent to get the full support of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“I really welcome the fact that Boris is standing four square behind me and my colleagues.”

The MP, who helped set up the Parliamentary China Research Group in 2020, added: “The very fact that China is taking this action against us underlines every point we’ve been making for the last year or so.

“This is the first time that MPs have ever been sanctioned like this.

“That just goes to show how extraordinary this action is,” said Neil, who lives near Market Harborough.

“The brutal Chinese regime is clearly very rattled.

“And so they are trying to rattle the cages of every one that they can to get back at us.